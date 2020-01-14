 

Gauteng education online registration system under fire, FF Plus approaches Public Protector

2020-01-14 22:42

Ntwaagae Seleka

Anton Alberts. (Netwerk24)

Anton Alberts. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Freedom Front Plus believes that the Gauteng education department's online school registration system should be investigated, saying it is aimed at destroying the "Afrikaans character" of some schools.

"The FF Plus is convinced that the system is not functioning properly and that it was created with the aim of changing Afrikaans schools' demography by means of artificial manipulation and so destroy these schools' Afrikaans character," said the party's national chairperson, advocate Anton Alberts. 

READ:Curro offers help as Gauteng education dept opens late registrations

He said a complaint was lodged with the Public Protector.

"Last year in the Gauteng legislature, the FF Plus addressed probing questions about the system in writing to Lesufi and his department. Interestingly enough, it seems that these questions were not replied to last year and so the party will submit them again this year. 

"The FF Plus plans to launch various actions this year to improve the Gauteng school system and to neutralise Lesufi's political influence," Alberts said. 

Alberts pointed out that thousands of pupils haven't been placed.

"It is clear that the system is just creating chaos and, thus, the province should [go back] to using the previous system where parents themselves had to apply for their children to be placed at the school of their choice."

READ: Report delays in delivery of teaching and learning materials – Sadtu

He said parents were worried that their children wouldn't be placed at the right schools, seeing that placements would only be finalised by Wednesday.

When addressing the media, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was aware of a statement the FF Plus released but added that he would not dwell on the matter. 

Lesufi said the online process was exposing the 'underutilisation' of some schools in the province. 

He said there were some schools in Gauteng that did not want to accept some pupils and the problem at hand was parents' preferences.

Read more on:    ff plus  |  johannesburg  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Report delays in delivery of teaching and learning materials – Sadtu

2020-01-14 22:07

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for matric results

Enter your examination number (NSC students) or surname (IEB students) to view results; or search by province or school.

/News
WATCH | Parents fork out for supplies as children head back to school
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands (Cape Town) 18:54 PM
Road name: M3

Dunoon 17:20 PM
Road name: Malibongwe Drive Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Tuesday! 2020-01-14 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 