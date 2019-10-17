 

Gauteng factory worker crushes arm in freak accident

2019-10-17 08:19

Riaan Grobler

A man has sustained serious injuries in an industrial incident in Kirkney Pretoria.

A man has sustained serious injuries in an industrial incident in Kirkney Pretoria. (Twitter/Netcare 911)

A Gauteng factory worker sustained a "traumatic injury" when he slipped and fell, in the process crushing his arm in a roller.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to reports of an industrial incident on Erma Street in Kirkney, Pretoria, at 16:03 on Wednesday afternoon.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a 28-year-old male sustained a crush injury to his left arm when - it is believed - he slipped, getting his arm caught in a roller," Herbst said. 

Safety officials isolated and locked out the machinery allowing rescue crews access.

"The patient was found to have sustained a serious traumatic injury and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him.

"Due to the nature of his injuries the Netcare helicopter ambulance was called to scene to airlift the patient to a specialist facility," Herbst said. 

Read more on:    pretoria  |  accidents
