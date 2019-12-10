Gauteng floods: One person dead, another missing

At least one person has died and another is missing as a result of the flooding that hit Tshwane on Monday.

Briefing the media in Mamelodi, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma confirmed that a body had been found in Centurion on Tuesday morning.

She said that the person had been swept away by flood waters in the area on Monday.

"We are saddened by the fact that we did lose one person,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

Another person was electrocuted to death in Soshanguve on Monday, but this incident hasn’t been directly linked to the floods.

Dlamini-Zuma added that one person had also been reported missing in Mamelodi.

"From what we know, there is a mother of a child that is still missing. The child is there, but the mother had not been found yet. They are still looking for her," Dlamini-Zuma said.



Gauteng Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile told the media that at least 500 people had been displaced in Mamelodi as a result of the flooding in the area.

"But the situation is getting worse, so there may be more of them getting displaced," Dlamini-Zuma added.

One of the worst hit areas in Mamelodi was the Eerste Fabriek informal settlement, where a number of people had to be rescued who were trapped by severe floods.

The informal settlement is along the banks of a river that flows through the township.

Destroyed shacks

News24 previously reported that around 700 shacks were destroyed in the informal settlement as a result of the floods.

Dlamini-Zuma said that Monday had been about rescuing people and relocating those who were at risk, and that the focus now was looking after those people who have been sheltered.

She added that there were people who had refused to be moved away and that they would be monitored.

"If the situation gets worse, they will be forced to relocate."

In the meantime, multi-government teams had been established to ensure there was food, blankets and clothes for those who had been displaced.