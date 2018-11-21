 

Gauteng government seeks help spending its RDP budget

2018-11-21 05:27

Pelane Phakgadi

Uhuru Moiloa (Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu)

Uhuru Moiloa (Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa has plans to exhaust the RDP construction budget by the end of the financial year and he needs help.

According to Moiloa, for the first time in his department's history, more than 50% of the budget was spent in the third quarter of the financial year. He is now asking for help to ensure that the money is spent on its intended purpose.

"I make a call to South African companies which could partner with those which have been contracted, but are unable to complete their projects because of a lack of resources".

"All the money on RDP constructions should be spent. I want people to get houses...and those who we have contracted and not completing should accept and get help," said Moiloa.

The MEC also announced on Tuesday, that the City of Joburg approved a land release programme for a thousand hectares in the south of the city, where service stands will be provided.

He said more land, about 5 000 hectares, has been identified, which is set to benefit at least 100 000 people.

READ: Ekurhuleni identifies land to expropriate without compensation

"We will service the units, ensure that there is proper development, and basic services... while people would get a chance to build acceptable homes for themselves, as opposed to waiting almost forever for RDP houses," Moiloa said.

"We have identified government land in the Bryanston suburb area and we will build low-cost flats for our people there," he added.

Moiloa says he has plans to exhaust the budget by the end of the financial year.

He assured that red tape issues have been dealt with and that companies that wish to help will get a chance to speak to the relevant authorities and it will be established if they can be linked to the contractors.

The Gauteng government's rapid land release programme comes after pressure from communities that demanded land.

Read more on:    uhuru moiloa  |  johannesburg  |  housing  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tutu awards prize to US school shooting survivors

2018-11-20 22:48

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Would-be thief shot dead outside Limpopo mall
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 20 2018-11-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 