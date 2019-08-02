 

Gauteng government seeks to employ out-of-work doctors

2019-08-02 20:05

Ntwaagae Seleka

The Gauteng Department of Health says it wants to give all unemployed doctors in the province an opportunity of finding employment by forming a database from which they can be recruited.

This was aimed at reducing the number of unemployed qualified doctors in the province, spokesperson Lesemang Matuka said. 

The department was calling on all unemployed doctors to forward their CVs to its offices.

These would then be loaded in the department's database, he added.

Matuka said this was in a bid to reach the health priorities of the current administration as outlined in Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku's budget vote speech of improving the performance of priority clinical services.

