 

Gauteng government steps in after child allegedly assaulted by minder at crèche

2018-10-06 12:08

Correspondent

Video

WATCH: Nanny appears in court after video shows her allegedly throwing baby

2017-09-19 15:08

A Namibian woman is facing charges of child abuse, assault and attempted murder after she allegedly recklessly threw a baby she was caring for into a cot.WATCH

The Gauteng provincial government on Saturday said it had "stepped in to ensure justice for babies that were abused by minders at a Johannesburg daycare centre this week".

This follows an alleged assault on a child at the Kindecaire crèche in Jukskei Park, north of Johannesburg on September 21.

Times Select carried an exclusive report with a video of the child being assaulted by a crèche employee.

In a statement, social development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza said she was "appalled" and "immediately assigned social workers to investigate the matter".

She said her department would ensure that those responsible are brought to book and that the family is assisted to pursue both criminal and civil proceedings.

"We are happy the matter is already reported to the police. On our part, we have assigned a team of social workers to the case. We will continue with investigations and will act once all the information is verified. This will include an onsite visit to the centre," she said.

The Gauteng government was extremely worried about the recent incidents where children are placed in harm’s way, the MEC said.

She was referring to reports of decomposed bodies of children found blindfolded, gagged and bound in Slovoville, Soweto.

News24 earlier reported that a passer-by discovered the bodies - buried in a single shallow grave - behind Slovoville cemetery on Monday.

The boy is estimated to be about 11 and the girl 10.

"It is unacceptable that we are picking up decomposed bodies of children on the veld. It hurts deeply because as government, we do all we can to ensure that children’s basic human rights are protected and their well-being is promoted.

"Such incidents fly in the face of our efforts of ensuring that children are safe in this province," Mayathula-Khoza said.

