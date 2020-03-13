Gauteng govt to visit school where parent tested positive for coronavirus

3D art based in microscope images of the corona virus from the 2020 outbreak in Wuhan, China

Acting Gauteng Education MEC Jacob Mamabolo will address concerned parents at a local Boksburg school where a parent of a pupil tested positive for the coronavirus.

This comes after only 303 of the 1 050 children showed up to school on Friday following confirmation that a parent of pupil had contracted the virus.

The Gauteng Department of Education said a notice was then sent to the parents about the parent contracting the virus.



Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the parent is in self-isolation with his family. His family is awaiting test results for the virus.

He said heads of the departments of education and health were managing the situation and assured parents that there was no need for panic.

The school is expected to continue as normal on Monday.



Mamabolo - who is acting MEC while Panyaza Lesufi is on leave - is expected to visit the school on Monday to meet with parents.

Mamabolo said it was concerning that the school had such a low turnout after it emerged that the parent had the virus.

"It is important to engage parents on this matter and pave a way forward," he said.