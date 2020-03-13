 

Gauteng govt to visit school where parent tested positive for coronavirus

2020-03-13 20:45

Canny Maphanga

3D art based in microscope images of the corona virus from the 2020 outbreak in Wuhan, China

3D art based in microscope images of the corona virus from the 2020 outbreak in Wuhan, China

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Acting Gauteng Education MEC Jacob Mamabolo will address concerned parents at a local Boksburg school where a parent of a pupil tested positive for the coronavirus.

This comes after only 303 of the 1 050 children showed up to school on Friday following confirmation that a parent of pupil had contracted the virus.

The Gauteng Department of Education said a notice was then sent to the parents about the parent contracting the virus. 

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the parent is in self-isolation with his family. His family is awaiting test results for the virus. 

He said heads of the departments of education and health were managing the situation and assured parents that there was no need for panic.

Normal

The school is expected to continue as normal on Monday.

Mamabolo - who is acting MEC while Panyaza Lesufi is on leave - is expected to visit the school on Monday to meet with parents.

Mamabolo said it was concerning that the school had such a low turnout after it emerged that the parent had the virus. 

"It is important to engage parents on this matter and pave a way forward," he said. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  education  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man shot dead in drive by attack by gang in Joburg

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Crowd at Ultra SA festival lifts quadriplegic man up so he can see the stage
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kraaifontein 19:59 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 15:11 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Just one winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-12 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 