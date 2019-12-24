Gauteng govt welcomes announcement on labour rights for actors

The cast of The Imposter. (PIC: Supplied by DSTV)

The Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation has promised to tackle exploitation in the entertainment industry, welcoming the labour department's announcement on labour rights for actors.

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi recently announced that protection and benefits for film and television actors would be extended.

"This is great news to the industry. The extension of protection and benefits to film and television actors would empower and protect industry creatives and would further assist to address the potential exploitations that takes place in the industry," Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Mbali Hlophe said.



"At long last, film and television creatives will be compensated accordingly."



Hlophe said creative and cultural economies were among the fastest growing industries.

"As the Gauteng government, we are committed to ensuring we create conducive conditions that allow cultural environments and creative industries' disposition to breed economic prosperity. The department positions the creative sector not only as a tool for urban regeneration, economic growth and job creation, but also to promote nation-building and social cohesion."

Recently, award-winning actress Vatiswa Ndara wrote an open letter to Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa complaining about actors' treatment.

She accused the Ferguson Films of having exploited her financially, among others.