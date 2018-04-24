 

Gauteng Hawks arrest 5 security company workers for R30m heist

2018-04-24 10:35

Jan Bornman

Five employees of a cash delivery company have been arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist earlier this month. (Kaveel Singh, News24, Twitter)

Five employees of a cash delivery company have been arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist earlier this month. (Kaveel Singh, News24, Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Guard fatally wounded in North West cash-in-transit heist

2018-04-19 14:28

A security guard has been killed during a cash-in-transit heist in Klerksdorp, North West. Watch. WATCH

Five employees of a cash delivery company have been arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist earlier this month.

The men, aged between 30 and 48, were arrested for their role in a heist on April 13 during which R30m was stolen.

Spokesperson for the Hawks in Gauteng Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the arrests were the result of an investigation by the Hawks' National Bureau of Illegal Firearms Control and Priority Violent Crime.

On April 13, the gang targeted an armoured cash vehicle which had left a depot in Spartan, east of Johannesburg, en route to Selby. But before it got to its destination, the vehicle stopped in Kensington.

The armoured vehicle was opened from the back and three men took money bags from it and fled with about R30m in cash.

"The guards then drove away only to alert the employer about the 'robbery' a few kilometres away from the scene. They were subsequently found unconscious and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where it was established that they apparently drank soft drinks spiked with an unknown substance," Mulamu said.

She said the five people who were arrested were Nkosinathi Feni, 48, Gabriel Mbhango, 35, Siphiwe Hlungwane, 45, Bavuyise Ndaba, 30, and Petros Ndlovu, 38.

Their case had been postponed until next Monday for further investigation. Police are still looking for four other suspects, one of whom was the driver of the armoured vehicle.

Gauteng Hawks head Major General Prince Mokotedi has applauded the arrests, however, he expressed concern at the high number of heists.

"The spate of cash-in-transit heists is a cause for concern. Our members will work around the clock to make sure that outstanding suspects are brought to book including the stolen money," Mokotedi said. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    hawks  |  johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Teen killed in North West protests

2018-04-24 10:16

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: School set alight in North West protest
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 21 2018-04-21 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 