Gauteng health department not compromising on measures to stop coronavirus

People sanitising their hands with a spray at Fleet Africa Bus Rank in Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

The Gauteng Department of Health is cancelling all elective surgeries as part of its strict measures to deal with the spread of Covid-19.

This followed the declaration of a national state of disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, 15 March.

On Saturday, it was announced that there were 240 positive cases of Covid-19 across the country.

Other measures the department had put in place were the following:

- All annual health events were cancelled.

- The outpatient department (OPD) would reduce the number of patient visits by using an appointment system.

- A separate area for patients with flu-like symptoms to be identified at facilities.

- Thuthuzela Health Care Centre services to be extended beyond providing forensic services.

- Increase the number of chronic patients linked to centralised chronic medical dispensing and distribution, and patients to be provided with a three-month supply of medication, and a repeat script for six months.

- Patients will be encouraged to use Pele boxes for collecting medication.

- Only two people per patient will be allowed during visiting hours at health facilities, with one person per patient for no more than 15 minutes.

Kwara Kekana, spokesperson for Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku, said these measures have been effective since Thursday.

"We thank the public for their cooperation during this period," Kekana added.