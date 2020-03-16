 

Gauteng high courts to bar public in a bid to curb coronavirus spread

2020-03-16 18:04

Alex Mitchley

The Pretoria High Court. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

The Pretoria High Court. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The high courts in Gauteng will restrict all people who aren't party to a court case from entering the court buildings or attending cases, in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This includes people who are spectators of cases, both civil and criminal. 

Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Dunstan Mlambo, has announced a number of directives to restrict access to the court buildings.

READ | Mother, child in Richards Bay test positive for Covid-19 as KZN cases rise

"Only practitioners, witnesses and accused persons are permitted to attend," Mlambo said.

Lawyers have also been advised to not attend judges' chambers for introductions. Judges will also not shake hands with any legal practitioner.

Judges who are not required to be in court for hearings will be required to work from home.

A decision will be made on whether their secretaries can do the same.

Mlambo also directed section heads to determine the minimum number of staff who need to continue to report for work to ensure that the general work of the court is not compromised.

To further enact social distancing, Mlambo announced that judges and staff should only deal with matters already enrolled for hearing, save for urgent court matters.

Immediate effect

These directives will apply with immediate effect until the start of the second court term on 14 April.

Meanwhile, walk-in services at the nationwide offices of the Public Protector have been suspended indefinitely.

Instead, people must email or call the offices.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the outbreak a national state of disaster on Sunday evening.

He announced drastic response measures to prevent the further spread of the virus, including travel bans and the closure of several ports of entry into South Africa.

On Monday, the number of confirmed cases stood at 62.


Read more on:    dustan mlambo  |  johannesburg  |  coronavirus  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Buses, trains in Cape Town do their part to fight the coronavirus spread

2020-03-16 17:06

Inside News24

 
/News
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Manenberg’s free night school giving Cape Flats residents a second chance
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:52 PM
Road name: KLOOF NEK

Bantry Bay 17:51 PM
Road name: Kloof Road

More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-03-14 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 