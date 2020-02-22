 

Gauteng learners rushed to clinic after eating 'expired sweets'

At least 16 learners from Vusisizwe Primary School in Soweto were hospitalised  after eating expired sweets.

According to the Gauteng department of education, the learners were rushed to Zola clinic on Friday after feeling sick. All the affected learners had bought and consumed sweets from a vendor at the school.

“All learners were medically attended to and later discharged, the last two learners were released at about 21:00 [on Friday evening],” Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said in a statement.

On Thursday, Lesufi revealed that 39 learners from Lofentse Girls Secondary School in Soweto were hospitalised after eating “poisoned cakes”.

“The learners were taken to hospitals after they complained about stomach pains while others were vomiting. They were then transported to hospitals where they were seen and later discharged,” Lesufi said.

