 

Gauteng lockdown shooting: Metro cop free for now as IPID investigation continues

2020-03-31 17:23

Sesona Ngqakamba

An Ekhurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officer - who was arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death in Vosloorus on Sunday during the lockdown - is a free man, for now. 

The officer did not appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday alongside his co-accused who is believed to be a security guard. 

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa told journalists outside the court more information was needed to link the metro police officer to the murder case. 

"As a result of that, a decision was taken by the court that we need to be given an opportunity as IPID to go and gather the missing link. What I can say is that there is a possibility that there might be some additional charges that might come forward," Seisa added. 

Siphiwe Ndlovu, 45, who reportedly works for a private company, appeared alone before Magistrate Hans Havenga. 

His case was postponed to 8 April for a formal bail application as requested by prosecutor Maria Fyfe. 

Ndlovu faced charges of the possession of a firearm without a "necessary" permit, one count of murder and four of attempted murder, Fyfe told the court. 

A contingent of Ndlovu's supporters, some dressed in EMPD uniforms, descended on the court on Tuesday to offer their support. They were, however, denied access due to the regulations in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.  

Dressed in blue jeans and a jacket, he kept wiping his eyes as proceedings got underway.

The State requested a postponement for a formal bail application and to finalise the investigation.

Fyfe said the State would also need to obtain more information that was in the interest of justice to be placed before the court for it to make a just decision during the bail application.

Remanded

Ndlovu's attorney, advocate Gy Khethelo requested he remain in custody at the Katlehong police station instead of Boksburg in order for him to consult his client before his next appearance. 

Seisa said Ndlovu was in the company of the metro police officer during the shooting, adding the IPID's investigation would also be looking into how the two happened to be together. 

"He [the EMPD officer] is out now but that does not mean he is off the hook. I want to emphasise that being out does not mean he is not involved in this murder and other charges." 

News24 reached out to the family of the deceased who said they needed space to mourn. The family added they would release a formal statement later.

