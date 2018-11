A 30-year-old man from Krugersdorp on Gauteng's West Rand has died in hospital after a freak jacuzzi accident.

André van Huyssteen, a sales consultant, died at the Steve Biko Academic hospital on Tuesday 6 November, his wife Ilse van Huyssteen told YOU.

Ilse received a call from the hospital at 19:20 to inform her that her husband had stopped breathing.

The mom of two says the death of her husband has hit her family hard.

"It's tough but I'll get through this. I know that he's watching over me wherever he is," Ilse told YOU. "The kids are taking it the hardest."

Andre and Ilse were visiting friends in Pretoria on 9 August, a public holiday, when the incident happened.

The group of friends had been relaxing in a jacuzzi when the hot-water system exploded. A piece of wood propelled by the explosion hit André in the head. The impact of the object penetrated his skull and tore his cerebral membrane.

YOU reported earlier that André was operated on four times and was put in a medically induced coma to allow the swelling on his brain to go down.

André had been in an out of consciousness and even recognised his family members, which gave his loved ones hope that he'd pull through. Sadly, this was not the case.

The 30-year-old leaves behind a wife and two young sons, nine and three years old respectively.

The family is waiting for the autopsy report to come back from the hospital before arranging André's funeral.