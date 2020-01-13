 

Gauteng man found dead in his garden

2020-01-13 17:56

Azarrah Karrim

er24. (File photo; Supplied)

A Vereeniging man in his 80s is believed to have been electrocuted to death while mowing his lawn on Monday.

According to ER24's Russel Meiring, the man cut the power cord of his lawn mower while he was working in his garden.

Members of the public found the man dead in the garden.

"ER24 paramedics were called to the scene, arriving at 08:00, after members of the public had found the body in the garden.

"Medics assessed the patient and found that he had been dead for some time. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead," Meiring said.

Local authorities were also on scene for further investigation, Meiring said.

Read more on:    johannesburg ­  |  accidents
2020-01-13 17:49

