Gauteng man given life in prison for rape, murder

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for repeatedly raping a woman and stabbing a man to death in Randfontein, Gauteng, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

Phumzile Nekene was sentenced by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, said Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane in a statement.

The victims - Paul Jacques April and a woman whose name has been withheld - were walking home with Nekene before he attacked them.

The incident happened on November 13, 2016, Mjonondwane said.

"The accused suddenly produced a knife, grabbed April and stabbed him to death.

"The accused then forced the complainant to a veld, where he forcefully undressed and then raped her. He forced the complainant to accompany him to another place and then raped her again."

Nekene had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mjonondwane said Nekene had been in custody for six months awaiting trial.

He has a previous conviction of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.