Gauteng man held after allegedly beheading, disemboweling son

What To Read Next

A 65-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly seen carrying a body with no head. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Residents of Atteridgeville Extension 19 confronted a man at the weekend after allegedly seeing him pulling a home-made trolley carrying the body of his mentally challenged son, Gauteng police said on Monday.

The man, 65, was arrested on a murder charge on Saturday evening after he was discovered with the body near his home, west of Pretoria, said Captain Bonginkosi Msimango.

Officers made a grisly discovery when they unwrapped the black plastic cover and found the body had no head.

"The head was found in the house," said Msimango.

There was no sign of the intestines, and skin was cut off both legs.

The deceased's mother had been visiting relatives in Mpumalanga at the time, said Msimango.

Police had yet to establish a motive for the 34-year-old's murder but were investigating the possibility it was occult-related.

Read: Ritual killing suspected after headless woman's body found in Limpopo

The man is expected to appear in the Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court on Monday.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter