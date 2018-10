Matric examination got underway on Monday across the country. Here are a few tips for A+ results. WATCH

More than 9 668 Grade 12 pupils across Gauteng started their matric examinations this week, the provincial department of education said on Friday.

Gauteng has the highest figure of enrollment for the National Senior Certificate examinations in the country, with 107 258 full-time candidates and 43 061 part-time candidates.

"The department has partnered with law enforcement agencies for the daily securing of question papers and answer books, and to also necessitate a smooth distribution and collection thereof," spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

"We have also done everything possible in ensuring that our learners have been given the best possible advantage to do well in these examinations. There were subject-specific interventions implemented throughout the year."

READ: Study smarter, not harder - Top study tips for matriculants from a CEO

Part of the preparation involved the appointment and training of chief invigilators and invigilators for all examination centres.

The Gauteng department of education has a standing agreement with Childline to help pupils who experience stress because of exam pressure or after receiving their results. Pupils can phone Childline on the toll-free number 0800 055 555 or on 011 645 2000 (during working hours) for counselling assistance.

Parents or members of the community are also urged to use these contact details for pupil support.

The final matric results will be released on January 4, 2019.