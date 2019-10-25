Gauteng Matric learner gives birth during exam at Tsakane school

A Matric learner gave birth during her examination on Friday at a high school in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced in a post on Twitter.



It is unclear at this stage which school the pupil attends as well as the circumstances surrounding the ordeal.

He also announced that a matriculant died during a robbery at home.

Learners were writing Mathematics P1, Mathematical Literacy P1 and Technical Mathematics P1, according the National Senior Certificate timetable.

Gauteng Department of Education Spokesperson, Steve Mabona was not immediately available for comment.

1. We are saddened to learn about the death of our matriculant during a botched robbery at home.



2. A learner from a Tsakane School, Ekurhuleni gave birth during the matric exam today



3. At least week one is over, let’s use the weekend to recover. Well done Team @EducationGP — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 25, 2019

