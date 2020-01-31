 

Gauteng matric pupil at centre of viral bullying video kept in custody, asks to write exams

2020-01-31 17:13

Canny Maphanga

A screengrab of the incident. (Photo: @LaDumezulu, Twitter)

A screengrab of the incident. (Photo: @LaDumezulu, Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Gauteng Grade 12 pupil who was caught on video allegedly bullying one of her peers will remain in custody until her next court appearance.

She has also asked to be allowed to write her exams.

The Modiri Secondary School pupil, 19, was arrested on Thursday after she was filmed allegedly pouring a white liquid over another pupil, before using the empty carton to hit the pupil over the head and walking away.

Both girls in the video clip, which went viral on social media, were wearing school uniforms at the time.

READ | Gauteng pupil arrested in connection with viral bullying video says sorry

She appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court on Friday, according to the Gauteng education department.

The case was postponed to Wednesday, February 5, and the girl remained in custody, according to department spokesperson Steve Mabona. Gauteng police have confirmed this.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane was not immediately available for comment about the court proceedings. Her comment will be added to the story once received.

The girl was suspended on Thursday after Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school.

On Thursday, Mabona said the victim's parents were advised to open a common assault case.

In two separate videos released on Friday morning, she apologised for her actions.

She also apologised to Lesufi and asked to be allowed to write exams, adding that she will abide by any decision.

Read more on:    crime  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'This I deny categorically', says DA councillor who allegedly voted ANC

48 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Nine NWU students slightly injured after beer tent collapses
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 17:33 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 17:27 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Thursday 2020-01-30 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 