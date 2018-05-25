Gauteng MEC for transport reopens Tsakane taxi rank after fatal shooting

What To Read Next

Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi reopened Tsakane Taxi Rank on Friday afternoon after a shooting that left four people dead earlier in the week.

The reopening followed a peace agreement signed by the Greater Brakpan Taxi Association (GBTA), the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) Ekurhuleni Regional Council, and representatives of the Concerned Group of Drivers on Thursday night.

Transport department officials and law enforcement staff were present as it was signed.

Vadi said the agreement was a "step in the right direction".

Four people were shot and killed during taxi-related violence in Brakpan on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Pearl van Staad said at the time that the shooting took place shortly after members of the local taxi association attended a meeting in the area to resolve their complaints.

After the meeting concluded and members began to leave, a dispute about the Brakpan and Tsakane taxi routes sparked the shootout, Van Staad said.

Normalisation of public transport services

Four people were killed and six others were injured and taken to Far East Rand Hospital.

Van Staad said eight people were later arrested.

Police recovered nine firearms - four pistols, one AK47, two AR-15 rifles and two LM5 rifles.

The parties agreed on Thursday to remove armed security guards from taxi ranks in the Greater Brakpan area and declare taxi ranks "gun-free zones", said department spokesperson Melitah Madiba.

They also committed to end violence in the taxi industry and to adhere to conditions of operating licences.

The department is expected to receive a report within 30 days on any progress made with further operational disputes.

"This creates the possibility for the normalisation of public transport services in Brakpan and Tsakane."

Law enforcement officials will continue to monitor the area.