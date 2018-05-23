 

Gauteng MEC for transport shuts down Tsakane taxi rank after 4 die in shooting

2018-05-23 18:54

Iavan Pijoos

A shooting has erupted at a taxi rank. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Ismail Vadi has shut down Tsakane taxi rank in Ekurhuleni with immediate effect following a shooting that left four people dead on Wednesday morning.

"No taxis will be allowed to operate from the Tsakane taxi rank and law enforcement personnel will be deployed to the affected area tonight (Wednesday)," Vadi said in a statement on Wednesday evening. 

The taxi rank would remain closed until the security risk relating to the taxi industry in the area stabilised, he added.  

The announcement comes after four people were shot and killed during taxi-related violence in Brakpan, also in Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Pearl van Staad said the shooting took place shortly after members of the Brakpan Taxi Association attended a meeting in the area, to resolve their complaints.

After the meeting concluded and members began to leave, a dispute about the Brakpan and Tsakane taxi routes among the members sparked the shootout, Van Staad said.

Four people were killed and six others were injured and taken to Far East Rand Hospital.

Van Staad said eight people were subsequently arrested.

Police recovered nine firearms - four pistols, one AK47, two AR-15 rifles and two LM5 rifles.

Vadi had since urged commuters in the Tsakane and Brakpan area to make alternative transport arrangements. 

"This drastic administrative measure is necessary to protect the lives of commuters and taxi drivers. It’s in the interest of public safety."

johannesburg  |  crime

2018-05-23 18:27

