 

Gauteng MEC warns of taxi war if govt fails to regulate the industry

2019-12-05 17:34

Ntwaagae Seleka

A taxi rank. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file))

A taxi rank. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file))

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has told a commission of inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg that the taxi industry will turn itself into "an animal" if government leaves it to its own devices.

Mamabolo has predicted an ugly war if the taxi industry is not properly regulated by government.

He told the commission of inquiry into taxi violence in Gauteng, chaired by Judge Jeremiah Shongwe and commissioners Hlula Msimang and Lungile Mabece, that the industry which he himself fears is also feared by everybody else. 

“It has an opportunity to turn itself into a powerful model of BEE. The democratic government must bring it together and state organs must also work together to improve the taxi industry.

'We need to know who the illegal operators in the industry are'

“As government, we should be interested in published financial statements and how money is spent, and look who is into the industry, including government employees and others who are fronting. We need to know who the illegal operators in the industry are.

“If we don’t do that, we will perpetuate the industry that is left to itself ... we are totally neglecting it." He added that "everyone is afraid of it, including myself".

Mamabolo said that he is also afraid to go to taxi ranks.

“If the taxi industry is left to itself, it grows into an animal that we are all afraid of it. If we work with them, we will be able to empower it and give it money. We can’t give people money who are going to hire inkabis (hitmen) with government money to kill each other.

“If you value something, you put money in it. We don’t know how many associations are in Gauteng and how many operators are in Gauteng and how many taxis are in Gauteng. Commuters are paying money to travel safely in taxis.

Govt must come to the table

“Imagine we were subsidising commuters who carry cards and when they use them, part of the payment goes to government. It will reduce the cost of travelling in taxis.

“Women and widows who have joined the industry after the deaths of their husbands complained to me that they need a door from government where they can come and raise their issues.

“By regularising the industry, we will be saving it," Mamabolo said.

"We can’t tell operators what to do because they live by themselves. If we don’t put money [into it], it is a no man’s world. The industry is critical and we must take care of it, clean it and prevent it from collapsing.

“If there would be [a taxi] war now, the economy will be severely affected and many commuters are going to lose their jobs because some employers don’t understand taxi violence,” Mamabolo said. 

Read more on:    jacob mamabolo  |  gauteng  |  taxi violence
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Business rescue practitioner appointed for SAA

6 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

/News
WATCH | Alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach whisked away after being granted bail
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strandfontein 18:28 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive Eastbound

Eastbound
St James 18:27 PM
Road name: Main Road Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Five winners on Wednesday! 2019-12-04 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 