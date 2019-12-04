Former MMA fighter arrested for rape and released again, after being turned away from three police stations

Confusion surrounds a rape case in which a former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, Patrick Jorge Luindula, stands accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a popular club in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

The alleged incident is said to have happened on Friday at La Boom nightclub following a boxing event in which Luindula acted as the master of ceremony.

The victim, who claims Luindula raped her, opened a case at the Boksburg North police station the next day.

When the former MMA fighter, who used to go by his fight name "God of War", became aware of the charges on Saturday, he told News24 that he tried to hand himself in at four different police stations before an officer eventually took his statement.

First, he went to Bedfordview police station, but was turned away because the case was not registered there.

He then went to Primrose police station where they once again let him go and referred him to Boksburg.

Luindula was allowed to walk out of a police station without anyone taking his statement a third time, when officers at Boksburg police station told him to go to Boksburg North.

Finally, on his fourth attempt on Monday, an officer took his statement at Boksburg North police station.

He was finally arrested on Tuesday, but the arrest was short lived, however, when hours later it is alleged that he was released before even making a court appearance.

According to Luindula, he was told he was being released due to there being insufficient evidence to prosecute him.

'Lured' to nearby rubble site

Despite numerous attempts by News24 to get comment from the police, it is still unclear why Luindula was sent from one police station to the next instead of his statement being taken and then referred to the station where the case was opened. It is also not clear why he was released so soon after his arrest.

Police have confirmed a case of rape was opened at Boksburg North police station.

It is unclear how far the investigation was at the time of Luindula's arrest. However, speaking through her sister, the victim, who wishes to stay anonymous, says she was examined at Roseacres Clinic hours after she was sexually assaulted. She says police took her statement at the hospital.

The woman's sister explained what happened when the man allegedly "lured" her to a nearby rubble site and raped her.

She explained that her sister went to the event to pick up her daughter later that night.

When she walked in, Luindula "advanced her and greeted her".

She told him that she was looking for her daughter and walked on but when she couldn’t find her, she turned back again.

According to the sister, when Luindula said she might be in the parking lot, "she replied that she doesn't know where that is and he offered to show her the way to the parking lot, she agreed and she followed".

When they could not find her, he allegedly advised her that there was an exit gate leading back to her car and he led her to a passage.

"Walking down the passage they shared small talk and he told my sister what his name was and what his profession is.

"Approaching the gate, the man turned to face my sister and cupped her face in his hands and started to kiss her.

"He then pushed her towards the wall, put his hand down her pants and continued to kiss her. She kept saying 'No'," the sister said.

Protests were muffled

She added that he had covered her mouth with his so that her protests were muffled until, "she eventually froze and did not put up a fight".

He then ushered her in through a smaller pedestrian gate to what seemed to be a rubble site. With her face against the wall "he pulled her pants down and had his way with her".

When he was done, he told her to "look me up so we can hook up" before giving her one last kiss, according to the sister.

The woman's sister says she's "disappointed and disgusted at the way the case has been handled, especially since [President Cyril] Ramaphosa launched his gender-based violence campaign", referencing the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Luindula maintains his innocence, saying while he did have sex with a woman on the night, it was consensual intercourse.

Despite this, he said he felt the case was being taken too lightly.

"This is rape we are talking about in a country where women and children are being killed every day, it’s almost like nobody is taking it seriously," he told News24.

"I am so shocked that a rape has been taken so lightly.

"Obviously as the person being accused, I should be very happy that I’m let go and they’ve left me to go home but it’s shocking," he said.

According to South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, the case is still under investigation by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units (FCS).

Online records show Luindula fought at least two bouts under the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) enterprise, with his last fight seemingly coming in 2016 at EFC 51, according to the championship's website.



