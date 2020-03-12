 

Gauteng nurse found with human placentas arrested

2020-03-12 20:34

Canny Maphanga

(iStock)

A nurse from George Mukhari Academic Hospital has been arrested by Gauteng police after he was found in possession of three human placentas last week.

"Tshwane Flying Squad members were patrolling on the N4 near Rosslyn in Pretoria when they noticed a blue Peugeot with its bonnet and doors open. Upon searching the car, police found the driver in possession of two boxes of 100 latex surgical gloves, two boxes of 35 surgical masks, and three placentas," Captain Mavele Masondo said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the 36-year-old man was an employee in the paediatric ward of the hospital and that he had stolen the items from the hospital.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and possession of human tissue. 

The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed that the nurse had since been placed on suspension.

"Upon becoming aware of the misconduct, the hospital immediately put the official in question under suspension. There is an ongoing investigation initiated by the hospital in order to establish the facts about human tissues theft in the hospital," spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

IOL reported that it is believed that man was going to sell the placentas to a sangoma for R3 000.

Kekana added that the department was not aware whether the nurse had accomplices, but "there is very reason to believe so".

"Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital cannot confirm the actual motive for stealing placentas," Kekana concluded.


crime  |  health
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto jackpot
There are new stories on the homepage.
 
