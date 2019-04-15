Gauteng police arrest more than 1 300 suspects in one weekend

Gauteng police were out in full force this past weekend and had by Sunday night arrested more than 1 300 suspects on various charges, ranging from hijacking to attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, assault, malicious damage to property and housebreaking.



According to a statement by police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, police arrested two suspects and recovered an Opel Vivaro that was hijacked in Klerksdorp, North West, early on Sunday morning.

The victim was allegedly shot and killed by the suspects during the hijacking. Police also recovered an unlicensed firearm believed to have been used during the commission of the crime.

Members of the Sedibeng Flying Squad received information of a white Opel Vivaro that was hijacked in North West and spotted the car in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark.

Police intercepted the car, and upon searching the suspects police found an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in their possession. The suspects were arrested.

Police continued with the search at the premises and recovered yet another suspected stolen motor vehicle, a Ford Laser that was reported stolen in Vanderbijlpark. A manhunt has been launched for more suspects.

Car thieves nabbed

In Lyttelton, Pretoria, on Saturday, police arrested two suspected car thieves before they could strike. Police were conducting routine patrols when they noticed a suspicious Toyota Etios Cross with two occupants.

The vehicle was stopped and searched, and police found the suspects in possession of a car-jamming device and instruments used to override vehicle security systems. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle driven by the suspects was stolen in Pretoria earlier this year.

Also in Tshwane, police arrested a salesman after a suspected stolen car was recovered at a second-hand car dealership on Friday.

The police were following up on information about a suspected VW Polo that was being sold at a car dealership in Sefako Makgatho Drive in Pretoria.

Police pounced on the dealership and arrested the salesman after investigation revealed that the car he was selling was reported stolen in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Other operations conducted by police in various parts of the province included the tracing of wanted suspects, raiding of liquor outlets and second-hand dealerships, roadblocks, stop-and-searches.

More than 300 suspects were arrested in Tshwane and the West Rand for crimes ranging from attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, assault, malicious damage to property and housebreaking.

Community providing information

Intelligence-driven operations were also conducted in Johannesburg and Soweto, which resulted in the arrest of more than 420 suspects for criminal offences that include rape, possession of suspected stolen properties, assault, possession of drugs and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Four-hundred-and-ten suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng for the possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, possession of suspected stolen properties, child neglect, malicious damage to property, car hijacking, kidnapping, fraud, attempted murder, and being under the influence of alcohol, among other crimes.

"Gauteng police continue to squeeze the space for the criminals and that is achieved as more community members are coming forward with information of crime that is committed under their watch," Masondo said.

The suspects will appear at various magistrate's courts from Monday.

