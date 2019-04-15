 

Gauteng police arrest more than 1 300 suspects in one weekend

2019-04-15 09:10

Correspondent

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng police were out in full force this past weekend and had by Sunday night arrested more than 1 300 suspects on various charges, ranging from hijacking to attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, assault, malicious damage to property and housebreaking.

According to a statement by police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, police arrested two suspects and recovered an Opel Vivaro that was hijacked in Klerksdorp, North West, early on Sunday morning.

The victim was allegedly shot and killed by the suspects during the hijacking. Police also recovered an unlicensed firearm believed to have been used during the commission of the crime.  

Members of the Sedibeng Flying Squad received information of a white Opel Vivaro that was hijacked in North West and spotted the car in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark.

Police intercepted the car, and upon searching the suspects police found an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in their possession. The suspects were arrested. 

Police continued with the search at the premises and recovered yet another suspected stolen motor vehicle, a Ford Laser that was reported stolen in Vanderbijlpark. A manhunt has been launched for more suspects. 

Car thieves nabbed

In Lyttelton, Pretoria, on Saturday, police arrested two suspected car thieves before they could strike. Police were conducting routine patrols when they noticed a suspicious Toyota Etios Cross with two occupants.

The vehicle was stopped and searched, and police found the suspects in possession of a car-jamming device and instruments used to override vehicle security systems. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle driven by the suspects was stolen in Pretoria earlier this year.

Also in Tshwane, police arrested a salesman after a suspected stolen car was recovered at a second-hand car dealership on Friday.

The police were following up on information about a suspected VW Polo that was being sold at a car dealership in Sefako Makgatho Drive in Pretoria.

Police pounced on the dealership and arrested the salesman after investigation revealed that the car he was selling was reported stolen in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Also read: 2 arrested in 'one of biggest hauls' of rhino horns

Other operations conducted by police in various parts of the province included the tracing of wanted suspects, raiding of liquor outlets and second-hand dealerships, roadblocks, stop-and-searches. 

More than 300 suspects were arrested in Tshwane and the West Rand for crimes ranging from attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, assault, malicious damage to property and housebreaking.

Community providing information

Intelligence-driven operations were also conducted in Johannesburg and Soweto, which resulted in the arrest of more than 420 suspects for criminal offences that include rape, possession of suspected stolen properties, assault, possession of drugs and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Four-hundred-and-ten suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng for the possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, possession of suspected stolen properties, child neglect, malicious damage to property, car hijacking, kidnapping, fraud, attempted murder, and being under the influence of alcohol, among other crimes.

"Gauteng police continue to squeeze the space for the criminals and that is achieved as more community members are coming forward with information of crime that is committed under their watch," Masondo said. 

The suspects will appear at various magistrate's courts from Monday.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    pretoria  |  johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Rapport' apologises for publishing 'Bird Island' paedophile accusations against NP ministers

2019-04-15 08:38

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
UNLUCKY: No winners in Sunday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-04-14 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 