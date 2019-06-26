Gauteng police arrest prosecutor for alleged corruption, extortion

The Gauteng police's anti-corruption unit arrested a prosecutor based at the Johannesburg Family Court for alleged corruption and extortion on Tuesday.

"The complainant alleged that he received a call from the man, who identified himself as the prosecutor who dealt with his case, informing him that if he gave him R10 000 he will make the case disappear and give him the docket.

"The accused also allegedly told the victim that no case would be opened against him," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement on Wednesday.

The matter was reported to the anti-corruption unit and a sting operation was initiated.

The police nabbed the 44-year-old prosecutor at the court after he allegedly accepted R5 000 from the complainant.

He will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of corruption and extortion.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter