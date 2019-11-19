Gauteng police condemn a case of mob justice after domestic dispute

Gauteng police have condemned a case of mob justice after a domestic dispute which occurred in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning.

Members of the public allegedly attacked a man who is accused of trying to murder his partner.

"She is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit [ICU] after sustaining third degree burns. The community only called the police after attacking the man," police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement on Tuesday.

News24 earlier reported the woman was set alight in an alleged domestic dispute and her suspected attacker was assaulted by members of the public at a block of flats in Becquerel Road.

ALSO READ: Woman set alight, alleged attacker assaulted by public in Vanderbijlpark

The 48-year-old was subsequently arrested for attempted murder.

"It is alleged that the suspect doused the woman with flammable liquid and set her alight. The woman was rushed to hospital and immediately admitted in the ICU after sustaining third degree burns," Peters added.

The suspect, who is currently under police guard, was admitted to hospital following the attack by members of the public.