 

Gauteng police condemn a case of mob justice after domestic dispute

2019-11-19 21:12

Canny Maphanga

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng police have condemned a case of mob justice after a domestic dispute which occurred in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning. 

Members of the public allegedly attacked a man who is accused of trying to murder his partner. 

"She is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit [ICU] after sustaining third degree burns. The community only called the police after attacking the man," police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement on Tuesday. 

News24 earlier reported the woman was set alight in an alleged domestic dispute and her suspected attacker was assaulted by members of the public at a block of flats in Becquerel Road.

ALSO READ: Woman set alight, alleged attacker assaulted by public in Vanderbijlpark

The 48-year-old was subsequently arrested for attempted murder.

"It is alleged that the suspect doused the woman with flammable liquid and set her alight. The woman was rushed to hospital and immediately admitted in the ICU after sustaining third degree burns," Peters added.

The suspect, who is currently under police guard, was admitted to hospital following the attack by members of the public.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EFF MP shown the door after saying Gordhan's appointments are based on race

2019-11-19 20:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Reverend Frank Chikane testifies before Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:49 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Tuesday's results 2019-11-19 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 