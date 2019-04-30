Gauteng police hunt for murder accused after he fails to appear in court

Police hunt for Obienna Greg Ofdegbuliwe after he failed to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. Tshwane SAPS (Supplied)

Police are searching for a 37-year-old murder accused who failed to appear in court, while out on R3 000 bail.

Sunnyside police launched a manhunt for Obienna Greg Ofdegbuliwe after he didn't make an appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for his alleged role in the murder of 23-year-old Shaun Douglas Chabalala.

"Chabalala and a friend had been reportedly lured to a flat adjacent to the once notorious Tamboti block in Sunnyside during May 2018 through an online advert that had indicated that a luxury camera was up for sale," police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said in a statement on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Arrest warrant issued for alleged baby killer after she fails to pitch for court

"It became apparent that the 'sellers' of the camera had used the advert to lure them into a robbery trap," Mavimbela added.



Chabalala's friend managed to escape, but Chabalala died after he was allegedly pushed through a window on the seventh floor.

Ofdegbuliwe had earlier been arrested by Sunnyside police after they received a tip-off from a member of the public, following a five-month manhunt.

"Sunnyside police undertake to leave no stone unturned in their quest to ensure that Ofdegbuliwe is recaptured," Mavimbela said.



