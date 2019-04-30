 

Gauteng police hunt for murder accused after he fails to appear in court

2019-04-30 14:57

Canny Maphanga

Police hunt for Obienna Greg Ofdegbuliwe after he failed to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. Tshwane SAPS (Supplied)

Police are searching for a 37-year-old murder accused who failed to appear in court, while out on R3 000 bail.

Sunnyside police launched a manhunt for Obienna Greg Ofdegbuliwe after he didn't make an appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for his alleged role in the murder of 23-year-old Shaun Douglas Chabalala.

"Chabalala and a friend had been reportedly lured to a flat adjacent to the once notorious Tamboti block in Sunnyside during May 2018 through an online advert that had indicated that a luxury camera was up for sale," police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It became apparent that the 'sellers' of the camera had used the advert to lure them into a robbery trap," Mavimbela added.

Chabalala's friend managed to escape, but Chabalala died after he was allegedly pushed through a window on the seventh floor.

Ofdegbuliwe had earlier been arrested by Sunnyside police after they received a tip-off from a member of the public, following a five-month manhunt. 

"Sunnyside police undertake to leave no stone unturned in their quest to ensure that Ofdegbuliwe is recaptured," Mavimbela said.


