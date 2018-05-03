Gauteng police investigate kidnapping of 13-month-old baby boy, helper

Police are investigating a case of kidnapping after a 13-month-old baby boy went missing in Brackendowns, Alberton, on the East Rand earlier this week.

Eden Laird, who has grey eyes and blond hair, was last seen at about 08:45 on Tuesday when a domestic worker took him for a walk and never returned.

She had tied him to her back with a light blue blanket.

Eden was wearing grey track suit pants with pumpkins at the bottom, a vest with the words "granny's sunshine" written on it, a grey and navy striped jersey and navy and white socks with sail boats on them.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told News24 on Wednesday that Eden and the domestic worker were still missing.

"For now, we're investigating both their kidnappings," he said.

Asked whether the domestic worker was suspected of abducting him, Dlamini said more details would be revealed when police make an arrest in the case.

"The kidnapping case that has been opened is for both of them," he insisted.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two has been urged to contact investigating officer Constable Malepe on 082 358 8369 or on 082 771 6328 or contact the Pink Ladies Organisation on 072 214 7439 or 083 378 4882.

