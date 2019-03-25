Gauteng police issues stern warning to criminals: 'You can run but you can't hide'

Gauteng police have condemned attacks on its members after shoot outs in two separate incidents in the province, leaving one suspect dead.

A suspect was fatally wounded during a gun exchange with police on Saturday in Emalahleni informal settlement in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the deceased - who was on the police's list of wanted suspects - confronted a police officer in the area and opened fire at the officer.

The officer returned fire and the suspect was shot and declared dead on the scene.

"According to bystanders, the deceased was feared in the area and notorious for forcing his way through to get what he wanted," said Peters.

Police later recovered a firearm that belonged to the suspect. The weapon will be taken for ballistics for possible linkage to other crimes.

In an unrelated incident on March 23, police have opened a case of attempted murder following a shootout between suspects and members of Soweto Flying Squad, during which one police officer and one suspect were injured.

The injured police officer was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention and is currently in a stable condition.

Peters said the suspects then sped away and their vehicle was found abandoned in Fine Town, south of Johannesburg. Police have since been able to establish ownership of the vehicle and believe the vehicle could have been involved in other crimes.