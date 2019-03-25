 

Gauteng police issues stern warning to criminals: 'You can run but you can't hide'

2019-03-25 07:44

Ntwaagae Seleka

Gauteng police have condemned attacks on its members after shoot outs in two separate incidents in the province, leaving one suspect dead.

A suspect was fatally wounded during a gun exchange with police on Saturday in Emalahleni informal settlement in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the deceased - who was on the police's list of wanted suspects - confronted a police officer in the area and opened fire at the officer.

The officer returned fire and the suspect was shot and declared dead on the scene.

"According to bystanders, the deceased was feared in the area and notorious for forcing his way through to get what he wanted," said Peters.

Police later recovered a firearm that belonged to the suspect. The weapon will be taken for ballistics for possible linkage to other crimes.

In an unrelated incident on March 23, police have opened a case of attempted murder following a shootout between suspects and members of Soweto Flying Squad, during which one police officer and one suspect were injured.

The injured police officer was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention and is currently in a stable condition.

Peters said the suspects then sped away and their vehicle was found abandoned in Fine Town, south of Johannesburg. Police have since been able to establish ownership of the vehicle and believe the vehicle could have been involved in other crimes.

Police have also launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Meanwhile, police are also still searching for suspects behind the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old warrant officer on Human Rights Day in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni and are urging anyone who might have witnessed the incident to report to Vosloorus police station.

Peters said they have implemented the 72-hour Activation Plan, where all necessary resources have been mobilised to ensure the apprehension of the suspects.

In condemning these attacks on the police, Gauteng's provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, issued a stern warning to criminals that they can run but they will not hide.

"Now that criminals see the police net closing in on them, they attack police thinking that we will be intimidated. Let them watch the space as we corner them. They will be found and arrested," warned Mawela.

"This is the time when we urge our communities to come forward and report these criminals who live in our communities. Our law abiding citizens cannot be held hostage by criminals; so the police and the public must work hand in hand to root out criminality from our society," he said.

