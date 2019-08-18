Gauteng police make over 100 arrests during weekend crime-busting operation

A crime combatting operation over the weekend has seen Johannesburg central district police arrest approximately 164 suspects for various offences.

During the operation, which began on Friday and ended on Sunday morning, suspects were arrested around Mondeor, Booysens, Moffatview, Langlaagte, Fairlands, Sophiatown, Brixton and the Johannesburg Central area.

"Among the suspects who were arrested during the operations, two suspects were arrested for attempted murder, four for possession of hijacked motor vehicles, one for house robbery, four for common robbery, four for domestic violence, two for housebreaking, and 60 for drunken driving," Captain Xoli Mbele said in a statement on Sunday.

There were also arrests for a number of crimes ranging from common assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft, possession of suspected stolen property, shoplifting, possession of drugs, malicious damage to property, dealing in liquor without a licence, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Mbele said the suspects will appear in various magistrates’ courts around Johannesburg on Monday.

