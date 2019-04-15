 

Gauteng police on high alert for anticipated protests, Mashaba set to visit Alexandra

2019-04-15 05:29

Sesona Ngqakamba

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Police are on high alert and have measures in place to curb anticipated violent protests in Gauteng.

Service delivery protests flared up around Gauteng last week, including Vereeniging, Soshanguve, Bekkersdal, Pretoria West and Hammanskraal.

"Unfortunately we cannot discuss operational matters with the media. We are on high alert and have measures in place," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

Two weeks ago, residents of Alexandra had taken to the streets to protest for better services and improved living conditions.

They demanded to meet with Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Residents then instead wanted to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa, after Mashaba announced he would meet them on April 15.

Ramaphosa visited Alexandra on Thursday, where he told residents that he had formed an inter-governmental team to meet Mashaba and iron out a plan to solve service delivery challenges in the township.

Integrated development plan

Mashaba's spokesperson, Luyanda Mfeka, said Mashaba would visit Alexandra on Monday as part of an integrated development plan (IDP).

On Friday, News24 reported that Mashaba met with councillors from different political parties in Alexandra, except for the ANC.  

The purpose of the meeting was to address grievances raised by the community.

"The meeting was to look at the IDP session that I need to have on Monday with the people of Alexandra.

"We wanted to engage with the councillors, particularly the councillors from the ANC who are the leaders of these violent protests," said Mashaba.

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Greater Tshwane region has distanced itself from an alleged shutdown that is supposed to happen in Hammanskraal on Monday.

"We wish to put it on record that as far we are concerned no such protest will take place," it said in a statement.

