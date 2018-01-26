Gauteng principal resigns after sex video scandal

Johannesburg – A Gauteng school principal allegedly shown in a sex video with pupils has resigned, the Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi said on Friday.

Lesufi also said the department would report him to the South African Council of Educators (SACE) to be struck off the roll of educators with immediate effect.

According to a statement, the principal resigned in October 2017 and worked his last day on January 15 after pictures showing him in a compromising position with pupils circulated on social media.

"It must be noted that he is no longer in the employment of the department; however, we will report him to the South African Council of Educators (SACE) to be struck off the roll with immediate effect," said Lesufi.

The department's psycho-social unit would visit the school on Monday, January 29, to provide counselling to the affected pupils and to help their parents talk to the police.

"We appeal to learners, educators and parents to cooperate with all officials sent to the school for necessary intervention into this matter."

Spokesperson Steve Mabona was not immediately available to explain whether the principal was at the school in the notice period following his resignation, or whether he stayed away from the premises.

Lesufi said the department had a zero-tolerance stance on allegations of sexual assault and has never hesitated to act.

"We strongly condemn any acts of sexual misconduct in schools and encourage learners never to listen to anybody who tells them not to tell, for fear of victimisation."