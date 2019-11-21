 

Gauteng public transport MEC calls urgent meeting with Putco over string of bus accidents

2019-11-21 13:41

Ntwaagae Seleka

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo (Jabu Kumalo)

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo (Jabu Kumalo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has called an urgent meeting with bus service operator Putco over a series of accidents in the province.

The meeting comes after three Putco buses were involved in separate accidents on Moloto Road on Wednesday.

Another accident involving a Putco bus was reported on Thursday morning on the same road.

READ | City of Tshwane suspends bus operations following wage disputes

Mamabolo is expected to hold an urgent meeting with Putco management on Thursday to discuss the increasing number of accidents involving their buses on the notorious Moloto Road.

'Totally unacceptable'

Many lives have been lost on the road linking Pretoria and Mpumalanga.

"Preliminary reports indicate that all the four buses lost control, injuring one driver and four passengers. The injured passengers have been admitted in various hospitals.

"While the details of the accidents are still sketchy, I have summoned Putco management to account for the rise in the spate of accidents involving their buses. It cannot be right that our commuters continue to be subjected to these traumatic events and loss of lives. It is totally unacceptable," Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo wished the injured a speedy recovery and urged motorists to be extra cautious when driving in rainy conditions.


Read more on:    putco  |  jacob mamabolo  |  pretoria  |  service delivery  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hawks arrest 10 people in Amathole municipality toilet corruption case

2019-11-21 11:40

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Infamous Gupta Waterkloof landing in spotlight at Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 14:08 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Camps Bay 14:08 PM
Road name: Camps Bay Drive Westbound

Westbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Wednesday 2019-11-20 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 