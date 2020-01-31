 

Gauteng pupil arrested in connection with viral bullying video

2020-01-31 08:42
A screengrab of the incident. (Photo: @LaDumezulu, Twitter)

A girl accused of bullying a fellow pupil at Modiri Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, has been arrested, according to the Gauteng education department.

The incident was filmed on a cellphone and the video clip was widely distributed on social media networks.

In the video, the uniformed girl can be seen standing in front of a pupil, also in uniform, pouring a white liquid over the pupil's head. She then uses the empty container to hit the pupil and walks away.

The pupil was suspended after Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Thursday.

READ | 'School bully' suspended after video of attack circulates on social media

Lesufi addressed parents and discussed the way forward.

Lesufi's spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the victim would "receive the necessary counselling and support from the psycho-social unit".

Mabona said the victim's parents had been advised to open a common assault case.

The MEC also turned his focus to the school governing body (SGB), giving its members a week to provide reasons why it should not be disbanded.

The department did not immediately say how the SGB was linked to the incident or why the MEC made this request.

The pupil is expected to appear in court later on Friday.

- Compiled by Sheldon Morais

