Gauteng pupil found dead in hostel swimming pool

The police are investigating the death of a pupil at a Magaliesburg primary school in Johannesburg who was found dead in a swimming pool at the school's hostel.



Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was saddened by the death by drowning of another pupil, Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko of Laerskool Bekker, on Wednesday.

"[Seboko], a 13-year-old Grade 7 pupil, was found dead … at about 16:00. According to information at our disposal, the police attended the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding this sad incident."

Mabona said the department was informed that the psycho-social unit team, based at the hostel, was available to assist pupils with counselling.

Employees were also debriefed on Thursday, he confirmed, adding the unit would continue with counselling sessions on Monday.

Another Gauteng pupil, Enock Mpianzi, 13, went missing on Wednesday during a "water activity" at a Grade 8 orientation camp near Brits in the North West.

Mpianzi's body was found on Friday after he was last seen on Wednesday when a makeshift raft, he and other boys were on, overturned in the Crocodile River, News24 reported earlier.

The team conducting the investigation was expected to establish who was responsible, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Friday afternoon.

Lesufi, who expressed his condolences, said it was a bad week for the education sector.

"We can't find words to comfort the families who lost their children under our care," he said.