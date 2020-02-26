Gauteng pupil kidnapped, ransom demanded

A Gauteng pupil has been kidnapped on Monday while waiting outside his school. (Supplied)

A Gauteng pupil, Lindokuhle Masuku, has been kidnapped on Monday while waiting outside his school, Queens High, in Johannesburg, the Gauteng Education Department said in a statement late on Tuesday night.

Grade 8 pupil Masuku was waiting for his transport when he was taken, said the department.

“Subsequently, it is alleged that a ransom of about [R5 million] has been demanded for his release,” said Steve Mabona, the department’s spokesperson.



Police are investigating the 14-year-old’s kidnapping.



Johannesburg police officials haven’t immediately been available for comment.

At the same time, the department said a 15-year-old girl, Kate Spies, has gone missing.

The Grade 8 Lantern School is normally picked up by her parents but this did not happen on Tuesday.

The details of her disappearance are still unclear.

This is a developing story. More to follow.