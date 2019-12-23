 

Gauteng roads MEC increases impounding fee, expands capacity of 7 more depots

2019-12-23 20:54

Sesona Ngqakamba

Jacob Mamabolo has increased the prescribed impoundment fee to R3 500. (Jabu Kumalo)

Jacob Mamabolo has increased the prescribed impoundment fee to R3 500. (Jabu Kumalo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has added seven more depots for the impoundment of unroadworthy vehicles and increased the prescribed impoundment fee to R3 500. 

The fee had increased by R1 500, the department said on Monday. 

The additional depots are in Benoni, Vereeniging; Heidelberg in Sedibeng; Derdepoort in Bronkhorstspruit; Koedoespoort in Tshwane and Krugersdorp. 

"The increased capacity for impounding depots is part of strengthening our road safety campaign aimed at reducing road fatalities. The new depots will add to the department's capacity to impound vehicles that are found to be unroadworthy and taken off our roads," Mamabolo said.

He has reiterated his call for road safety, urging motorists to change their behaviour and attitude on the roads, especially during rainy conditions.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, while releasing the mid-term statistics earlier on Monday, announced 589 people have lost their lives on the country's roads since the start of the festive season, News24 previously reported

The minister said since the beginning of the festive season campaign, 629 661 vehicles were stopped at 539 roadblocks nationwide.

Read more on:    jacob mamabolo  |  fikile mbalula  |  johannesburg  |  road safety
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lindiwe Sisulu’s battle for power: 'Jobs for pals claims, a R45m tender and a budget spat'

2019-12-23 20:20

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:39 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:37 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Early Christmas for two Daily Lotto players 57 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 