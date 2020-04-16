 

Gauteng school break-ins: More arrests as number of vandalised, robbed schools spikes to 67

2020-04-16 13:15

Sesona Ngqakamba

Two people have been arrested after they were found in possession of suspected stolen property believed to be linked to school break-ins in Katlehong, the Gauteng Department of Education said.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The department said police informed it about the arrests on Thursday.

This came after it received reports on Wednesday that two other suspects had been found in possession of suspected stolen property believed to be linked to the Botebo-Tsebo Secondary School in Sebokeng Zone 4.

"The third suspect was arrested on the school premises. Allegedly this suspect gained entry to one of the classrooms by breaking a window and then made a fire inside the classroom which burned the tiles and chairs," the department said in a statement.

"It is also important to note that on Monday, 13 April 2020 the police announced the arrest of forty one (41) suspects for cases relating to the burglary and burning of schools in Gauteng since March 2020."

At least 67 schools across the province have been burgled and vandalised since the start of the lockdown. On 12 April, the number of affected schools was 55.

READ | WhatsApp group chats, Facebook pages: Teachers going above and beyond to ensure pupils pass at the end of the year

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi hailed police for the arrests and encouraged community members to alert cops about criminals who were vandalising schools.

"Indeed, we are delighted and indebted to the police for sterling work in arresting these recalcitrants, who persist with disregarding regulations enforced during this critical moment of lockdown. We don't understand where they find time to commit these crimes because everyone should be at home," Lesufi said.

"We wish that these criminals will rot in jail. We will not get tired of encouraging members of our communities to continue to alert the police about criminals who torment our schools."

- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  education  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lockdown: A blind couple's battle to find food in Limpopo town

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Lockdown extension: National Command Council to brief the nation
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 06:02 AM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
One winner scoops R284K in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-15 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 