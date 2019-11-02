Gauteng social development MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe dies

The Gauteng MEC of Social Development, Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe, has died.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura confirmed on Saturday that Nkabinde-Khawe died in hospital on Friday evening.

"I appointed MEC Nkabinde-Khawe as part of team Gauteng, to be the political head of the Social Development portfolio," he said in a statement.

Nkabinde-Khawe "was passionate about the issues affecting the poor, children, women, the elderly and people living with disability as the most vulnerable section of the population", said Mahura.

He described Nkabinde-Khawe as being at the forefront of fighting gender-based violence.

"I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the family, comrades and friends of MEC Nkabinde-Khawe. MEC Nkabinde-Khawe will be dearly missed by all of us in the Executive Council as we work to grow Gauteng together."