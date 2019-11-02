 

Gauteng social development MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe dies

2019-11-02 07:38

Nicole McCain

Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe.

Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe. (Gallo Images/Tebogo Letsie)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Gauteng MEC of Social Development, Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe, has died. 

Gauteng Premier David Makhura confirmed on Saturday that Nkabinde-Khawe died in hospital on Friday evening.

"I appointed MEC Nkabinde-Khawe as part of team Gauteng, to be the political head of the Social Development portfolio," he said in a statement.

Nkabinde-Khawe "was passionate about the issues affecting the poor, children, women, the elderly and people living with disability as the most vulnerable section of the population", said Mahura.

He described Nkabinde-Khawe as being at the forefront of fighting gender-based violence.

"I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the family, comrades and friends of MEC Nkabinde-Khawe. MEC Nkabinde-Khawe will be dearly missed by all of us in the Executive Council as we work to grow Gauteng together."

Read more on:    anc  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Moody's changes outlook to negative - but SA's still not junk

2019-11-01 23:44

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Ssssurprise! 3.3m pregnant python rescued from KZN river
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Claremont 06:19 AM
Road name: Main Road

Dunoon 20:07 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners in Friday's draw 2019-11-01 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 