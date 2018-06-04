Gauteng sports MEC's hijacked vehicle recovered, 4 arrested

Four suspects have been arrested and a Mercedes-Benz ML 500 that was hijacked from the bodyguard of the Gauteng MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation Faith Mazibuko on Saturday has been recovered, police said on Monday.

"The suspects will be charged with hijacking, kidnapping as well as possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. They will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in due course," said Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

According to an Eyewitness News report, Mazibuko's bodyguards were waiting by her car in the Johannesburg CBD to escort her to a meeting when armed men allegedly hijacked the vehicle. The men reportedly fled the scene with a bodyguard still inside the car. He was later dumped in Bosmont.

Masondo said soon after the hijacking on Saturday the Crime Intelligence Unit and a police task team tracked down the suspects and the stolen vehicle.

"Within 48 hours the hard work of the team paid off when they arrested four suspects and recovered the hijacked vehicle. The suspects were arrested in Eldorado Park in the early hours of Monday."

Masondo said the suspects were found in possession of the hijacked vehicle, a firearm believed to be one taken from the bodyguard and another unlicensed firearm.