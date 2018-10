Six communities under the banner of Total Shutdown Gauteng will march in Sandton on Tuesday to interrogate the racial make-up of staff and companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

"We want a full audit of how many coloureds working in the JSE, and how many companies listed in the JSE are owned by coloureds," Gauteng Shutdown co-ordinating committee member, Anthony Williams, told News 24.

The march was expected to start at 09:00.

"We will give them seven days to respond, if they fail to do so we will go for the economic blood-flow of these companies," Williams concluded.

Among the communities taking part are Ennerdale and Eldorado Park.

Total Shutdown Gauteng is planning another shutdown on Friday following the murder of Heather Peterson earlier this month. She died in the crossfire after three men opened fire. Her niece was wounded in the incident.

Two suspects appeared in the Johannesburg Central Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with her murder, and the attempted murder of the minor.

Livert May and Shaeez Moolgie made a brief appearance on Monday and they are expected to apply for bail on the October 17.

Moolgie is charged with Peterson's murder, while May is charged with murder and attempted murder, related to Peterson's murder as well as the shooting of a child who was with her at the time of the shooting.



