Gauteng transport MEC condemns taxi violence that left 4 people dead

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has condemned the killing of four people in incidents believed to be linked to taxi violence.



On Friday, Mziwakhe Mbatha, a taxi owner from the Greater Germiston Taxi Association, and two security officers from Vendor Security - Sipho Masondo and Sifiso Mthembu - were shot and killed while travelling near Lambton in Germiston.

Police reports indicate 23 AK-47s and 33 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene. Two rifles and two pistols were found in the victims' vehicle.

On Thursday, Derick Mlungisi Kunene from the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association was fatally shot on Chris Hani Road in Dlamini, Soweto. The police said 20 spent cartridges and four bullets were recovered at the scene.

"Just yesterday, I had a meeting with the provincial leadership of the taxi industry in our province where they expressed a deep concern that heinous crimes are being committed against them without any arrests and prosecution.

"This creates the impression that their lives are cheap. We remain confident that taxi violence will end soon," Mamabolo said.

Inquiry into taxi violence

He added the provincial government had established a commission of inquiry into taxi violence in the province.

The inquiry's mandate is to investigate the root cause of violence among taxi owners and operators and to give recommendations on what action can be taken to curb it.

"While we are still in the early days of the commission, we are pleased with the progress made so far. As the commission progresses, we believe time is fast running out for the murderers who will have no place to hide. It is evident from the work of the commission that the latest spate of these heinous crimes constitutes the last kicks of a dying horse," Mamabolo said.

He encouraged members of the public to work with the commission and police to bring taxi violence to an end.

"We are confronted with a historically deep-rooted problem that has been neglected for many years and has now grown a life of its own, not only threatening the taxi industry, but the socio-economic stability of the entire province," said Mamabolo.

He also expressed his condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the victims.