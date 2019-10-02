 

Gauteng urges businesses, humanitarian entities to assist Marlboro factory fire victims

2019-10-02 20:31

Sesona Ngqakamba

The situation at the Pomona informal settlement in Kempton Park, northeast of Johannesburg, is stable but critical following a devastating fire on Monday night. (Chante Schatz/News24)

The situation at the Pomona informal settlement in Kempton Park, northeast of Johannesburg, is stable but critical following a devastating fire on Monday night. (Chante Schatz/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Gauteng provincial government has stepped in to offer relief to victims of a blaze at an unused factory in Marlboro, which housed 48 families, on Tuesday night.

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile visited the factory on Wednesday.

Provincial disaster management was also on the scene, providing humanitarian relief to the affected families.

Maile pleaded with businesses and humanitarian entities to help the victims.

"We call on the private sector and humanitarian entities to help us reach out to the affected families so that we can provide them with meaningful assistance.

"As the government, we have limited resources and since this is the second fire in the past few days in the province, after Pomona in Ekurhuleni, we are urging other sectors within society to work with us in assisting those who have been affected by this unfortunate occurrence," Maile said.

The fire at the factory comes just a day after about 900 people were left homeless in the Pomona informal settlement, Kempton Park, Johannesburg. 

Nearly 200 shacks were destroyed during the blaze, News24 previously reported.

Maile said disaster management would work closely with the City of Johannesburg's housing department to find temporary shelters for the victims.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  fires
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mboweni claps back: If you want services, pay up

45 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three Daily Lotto players become R165k richer 2019-10-01 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 