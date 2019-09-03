 

Gauteng violence: 5 confirmed dead, 189 arrested

2019-09-03 22:29

Kamva Somdyala

Shops being looted in Jeppestown. (Twitter, REZA crime network)

Shops being looted in Jeppestown. (Twitter, REZA crime network)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Violence across Gauteng has now resulted in five people being confirmed dead with more than 180 people arrested as police and residents of parts of the province clash.

Several areas in the province have been plagued by xenophobic attacks and looting since Sunday.

Jeppestown residents on Tuesday rejected calls for peace from Police Minister Bheki Cele following days of public violence.

News24 previously reported that residents vowed not to stop their attacks and will continue until the weekend.

In Alexandra, Gauteng Premier David Makhura was greeted by streets filled with business inactivity and many shops that had been looted and attacked.

READ MORE: Makhura threatens to bring in army if Gauteng unrest continues

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said officers were coping and that the ringleader behind the looting has been identified and an arrest would be executed soon.

In a statement, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini revealed that five murders have been reported: two in Corronationville, two in Hillbrow and one near a hostel in Jeppestown, a figure which has been condemned by Cele.

Police believe that the increased deployment in areas identified as hot spots has had a stabilising effect.

"189 arrests have been effected since Sunday for criminal acts including violence, malicious damage to property and theft," Dlamini said.

Dlamini said police would also be keeping an eye on "criminal gangs" who are looking to take advantage of the situation by breaking into businesses.

"Except cases of public violence, malicious damage to property and theft, there will be more focus on investigation of business break-ins and theft," said Dlamini.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    saps  |  bheki cele  |  johannesburg  |  violence  |  xenophobia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Parliament to intervene in 'ongoing violent tensions' against foreign nationals

2019-09-03 21:34

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three Tuesday winners 2019-09-03 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 