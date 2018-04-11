Gauteng weather services issues flood warning

What To Read Next

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of possible flooding in the interior parts of the country. Watch. WATCH

The Gauteng weather services has warned of possible floods in the northern parts of Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.

There have been reports of heavy rain in Johannesburg and Pretoria East.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said several roads across the city were flooded.

City Deep was flooded as well as Heidelberg Road, Vickers Road, and Union Road and Milnerton Road in Eldorado Park.

"Motorists should drive with caution on wet roads and should not drive through deep water or through water which is flowing over a bridge," Minnaar said.

