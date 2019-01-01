 

Gauteng welcomes 106 newborn babies on New Year's Day

2019-01-01 19:57

Ntwaagae Seleka

Gauteng province has welcomed 106 babies born on New Year’s Day by Tuesday lunchtime.

Provincial MEC for health Gwen Ramokgopa said starting a new year with a new baby brings joy and is a start of a new journey for most families.

Thirty-seven of the new born babies were boys, while 69 were girls.

Ramokgopa together with Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga and Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele visited Mamelodi Hospital in Pretoria bearing gifts and assisted mothers with immediate registration of their babies.

Mothers to focus on children

Ramokgopa encouraged new mothers to focus on giving their babies the best in life.

“The birth of a new baby is a special moment in most families, take care of your children and make sure that they receive all the necessary healthcare they need and remember that the first 1000 days of a baby’s life are crucial, and the baby should be handled with outmost care,” she said.

Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital recorded the highest number of deliveries, 22, followed by Kalafong hospital in Pretoria with 13.

"I chose to visit Mamelodi hospital because of all the problems that the hospital is facing. I am pleased to announce that 10 additional doctors will soon join the hospital and there are also projects to extend clinics within the hospital.

"All these will assist in ensuring that problems are addressed, and quality of healthcare is rendered to all hospital users," concluded Ramokgopa.

Cwele also congratulated the new mothers on giving birth to healthy babies.

"Mothers look very happy and their babies are healthy and strong. Our aim as government is to ensure that babies are registered and issued with birth certificates shortly after birth for collection of vital statistics which are important for planning and service delivery."

He called on parents who are foreign nationals to regularise their stay in the country to help manage migration.

Cwele also urged expectant mothers to bring their identity documents to hospitals when they come to deliver, to enable home affairs officials to register new births on the National Population Register and issue birth certificates.  

