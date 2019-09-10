Gauteng xenophobic violence: 10 of 12 victims were South Africans - defence minister

Ten of the 12 people who were killed over the last week in unrest and violence aimed at foreign nationals in Gauteng were South Africans, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has said.

Mapisa-Nqakula was briefing the media on behalf of justice and security cluster ministers in Parliament on Tuesday, following a week of violent protests and looting in Gauteng, and the Johannesburg CBD specifically.

"Incidents of violence flared up but were quickly dealt with around Jeppestown and Hillbrow. Ten people died on Sunday, bringing the total amount of fatalities to 12, 10 of which are South Africans and two are foreign nationals," she said in a statement.

South Africa is "not a xenophobic country", Mapisa-Nqakula said.

"Whoever is found on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with."

More to follow.