 

Gauteng's Covid-19 hotspots by the numbers - here is the breakdown by district

2020-04-24 16:16

Canny Maphanga

Health workers fill out documents before performing tests at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. (AFP)

The Gauteng health department has released the latest provincial figures for coronavirus cases as of Friday, with Johannesburg the epicentre.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the province is 1 252, with 843 of those recovered, and eight deaths, the provincial health department said in a statement on Friday.

"This means that the total number of active cases in the province sits at 391," spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

There are currently 58 people hospitalised in public and private health facilities in Gauteng due to the virus.

A total of 3 492 out of 7 599 people, exposed to those who tested positive for the virus, have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms, and have been subsequently de-isolated.

Breakdown per district:

Johannesburg: 748

Ekurhuleni: 268

Tshwane: 127

Sedibeng: 13

West Rand: 42

Unallocated: 54

Total: 1 252

The sub-district with the highest number of cases is City of Johannesburg E, with 237, which consists of: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton.

This is followed by City of Johannesburg B, with 143 cases, which consists of: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown and Parktown North.

The sub-district of Ekurhuleni North has 111 cases, which consists of: Kempton Park, Edenvale, Tembisa and Bapsfontein.

The health department also clarified that the allocating of respective cases to various districts is still ongoing.

"After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), we are able to make corrections where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district," Kekana concluded.

As of Thursday, 23 April, the total number of confirmed cases in the country was 3 953, with 75 deaths.

*Note, due to a lag in reporting times, there are 10 cases unallocated or unaccounted for in the province's latest numbers. These, however, get updated daily, and those cases then get allocated with each update.

